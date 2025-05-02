Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 115,154 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23,087.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 869,482 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,693,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 207,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 117,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $13.99 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

