Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 89,969 First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,732,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after buying an additional 479,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 366,227 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 947,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 290,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 693,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 189,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $96,539.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,880.08. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $706,675.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,075.92. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.73.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

