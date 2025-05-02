Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $329.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.