Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of MaxLinear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,250,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 966,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 44.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 288,607 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 108,346 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,268,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after buying an additional 115,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MXL opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $854.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.82.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

