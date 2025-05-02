Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 386,626 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 386,626 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,389,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,812,000 after acquiring an additional 489,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,304 shares in the last quarter. Haven Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $3,284,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,658,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,705,000 after buying an additional 1,286,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 125,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $6.32.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

