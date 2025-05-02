Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 54,783 WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,783 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of WaFd at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WaFd by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 33.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 283,953 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WaFd by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. DA Davidson downgraded WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WaFd, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $179.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.75%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

