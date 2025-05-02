Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 58,414 FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FRP by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FRP by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FRP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Price Performance

FRPH opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

FRP Company Profile

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

