Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 77,196 Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

