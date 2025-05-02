Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYL. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA PHYL opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $258 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $35.84.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.