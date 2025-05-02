Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 86,940 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Fulton Financial by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 31,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fulton Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 567,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FULT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.