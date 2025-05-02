Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.78 Million in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 407,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 662,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 187,260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,330,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

