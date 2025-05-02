Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $781.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -0.03.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

