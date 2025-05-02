Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 76.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,941,000 after buying an additional 173,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $589,425.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,189.48. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $119,923.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,984.23. This trade represents a 11.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,826 shares of company stock worth $3,945,093. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ STRA opened at $81.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.88. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STRA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

