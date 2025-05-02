Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $40.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,252.75. The trade was a 28.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

