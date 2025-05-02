Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 82,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZIM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ZIM opened at $15.02 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $3.17 per share. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 84.43%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.