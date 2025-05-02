Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of Semler Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 97,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 618.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 89,060 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Semler Scientific Price Performance

Semler Scientific stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.29. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $3.21. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 72.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

Featured Articles

