Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,445,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 87,278 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,113,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,073,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,649,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $38.07 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

