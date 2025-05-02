Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,280 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS BOCT opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.