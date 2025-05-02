Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,118 International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in International Seaways by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INSW opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,089.86. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $32,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,884.98. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,400 shares of company stock worth $346,076 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

