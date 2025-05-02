Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.91 Million Position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SGDM stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $44.69.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

