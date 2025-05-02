Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.97 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 1,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

ISCB opened at $53.34 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.