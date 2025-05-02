Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1,351.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $249,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $82.35 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

