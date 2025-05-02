Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELV. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 79,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 4,634.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FELV opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.