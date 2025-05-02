Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS opened at $224.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $226.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

