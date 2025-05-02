Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

In related news, insider Adam Zausmer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 301,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,989.10. This trade represents a 3.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3,075.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC opened at $4.49 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $770.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -18.94%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

