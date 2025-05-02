Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gates Industrial (GTES)

Gates Industrial (NYSE: GTES) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/1/2025 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Gates Industrial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Gates Industrial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Gates Industrial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Gates Industrial had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – Gates Industrial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Gates Industrial had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Gates Industrial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GTES opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

Get Gates Industrial Corp PLC alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,121.12. This represents a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Corp PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial Corp PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.