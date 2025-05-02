Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 113,566 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 606,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,566 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %

MRSN opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 214.20% and a negative return on equity of 401.37%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

