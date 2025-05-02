Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,454 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 56,402 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $3.25 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.30.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. Analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CuriosityStream

(Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.