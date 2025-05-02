Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 281,700 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 155.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Symphony Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 254,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the period.

AGL stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on agilon health from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

