Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 97,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 96,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 68,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,334,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 12.6 %

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22. The company has a market cap of $574.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

