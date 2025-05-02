Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 118.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 176,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $96.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

