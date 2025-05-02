Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $64.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.