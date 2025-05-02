Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance
RDVY opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $64.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
