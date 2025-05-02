Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $33.75 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

