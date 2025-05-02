Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FinWise Bancorp were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FINW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FinWise Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FINW opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.84. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $20.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15.

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. Equities analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FINW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on FinWise Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

