Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASTL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,642 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Algoma Steel Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Canada cut Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

ASTL opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $560.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.56 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.99%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

