Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALDX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $4,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,708.42. This represents a 36.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $162.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.30). As a group, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALDX. BTIG Research cut their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

