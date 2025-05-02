Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $857,000 in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 320,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 143,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 126,995 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 267,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.75. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.67 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

