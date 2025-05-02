Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 127.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 66,561 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 54,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 266.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Aveanna Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $31,415.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,496.74. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 67,412 shares of company stock worth $372,142 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 2.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $877.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.99. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Several brokerages have commented on AVAH. Truist Financial cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVAH

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.