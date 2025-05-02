Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 438,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 250,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Iterum Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.87. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.02.
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
