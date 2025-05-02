Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 121,300 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,499,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 436,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 39,425 shares during the period. Helix Partners Management LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 513.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 362,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 303,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,617,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,797.56. This trade represents a 2.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,241,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,222.40. The trade was a 4.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

