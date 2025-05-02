Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 65,900 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 389.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,844 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 662.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 471,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,382,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 60,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Savers Value Village by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider T. Charles Hunsinger purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,225. The trade was a 74.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 price target on Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Savers Value Village Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SVV opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.24. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $17.30.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

