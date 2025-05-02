Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

ILF stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

