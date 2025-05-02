Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 10,300 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 195,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $78.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

