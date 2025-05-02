Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 193.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSE. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. New Street Research set a $21.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

INSE stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.19 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.