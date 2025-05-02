Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,154,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,524,000 after buying an additional 177,609 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,245,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 152,299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 751,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 96,729 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 402,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

