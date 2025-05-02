Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Materion by 38.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,399,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRN opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.60. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 290.33 and a beta of 1.15. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $123.21.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $420.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

