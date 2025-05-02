Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 16,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,370,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 742,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KSA stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $682.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.49.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

