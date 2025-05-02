Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 40,868.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094,802 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,337,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,860,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 953,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,072,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 701,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,599,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $123.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

