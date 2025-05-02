Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,200 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,652,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $81,605,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 853,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after acquiring an additional 109,447 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 607,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.6 %

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.48 and a 1-year high of $102.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -354.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -752.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

