Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 84.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,293,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after buying an additional 271,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

GDEN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.